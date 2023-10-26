Advertise With Us
MPD telling us they’re looking for a guy who has an appetite for trouble

Fugitive Files: Carl Gable
By Byron Day
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s tonight’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files.

Take a look at 37 year old Carl Gable. According to investigators, Gable went to the deli table at a grocery store on DIP almost a week ago. He put the food in a take-out box, and went to check-out. That’s when the “food fight” started.

Police say Gable didn’t have  enough money to pay for the food. But instead of trying to come up with the cash, he stuffed the take out box in a grocery bag, and started walking out of the store, without paying.

A store worker caught up with him in the parking lot, and that’s when Gable decided to make THAT guy pay, punching him with his fist, before running off.

Gable is 6 feet two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. he’s wanted for 3rd degree robbery, but his prior history includes burglary, arson, and drugs.

If you have seen Gable, or you know where he is-call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211.

