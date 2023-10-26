Advertise With Us
MPD’S Echo Stop Program to host Gang Awareness & Prevention Town Hall Meetings

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s law enforcement officers are stepping up to help protect young people from gang violence. The Mobile Police Department’s Gulf Coast Technology Center is holding two Gang Awareness & Prevention Town Hall Meetings for parents in November. These town halls will focus on gang identifiers, influences, Alabama’s new gang law, and attainable solutions for our community.

The dates and locations for each town hall meeting are listed below.

· Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bishop State Community College / Business Technology Center Auditorium, 351 N. Broad Street

· Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dayspring Baptist Church, 2200 Cody Road South

The Gang Awareness & Prevention Town Hall Meetings are an effort of Operation Echo Stop, which aims to reduce gun violence in the community. Parents have the option to submit

questions in advance to be addressed during the town hall meetings. Email questions to echostoplive@gmail.com.

