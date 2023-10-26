MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations.

Locations in Mobile: COSTCO at the McGowin Park Shopping Center

1450 Tingle Circle East Mobile 36606

Mobile Police Department

2460 Government Street Mobile 36606

Walgreens Pharmacy

5705 Cottage Hill Road Mobile 36609

Walgreens Pharmacy 5530

Three Notch Road Mobile 36619

Location in Baldwin County: Homestead Village of Fairhope

924 Plantation Blvd Fairhope 36532

Locations in Clarke County: Thomasville Police Department

137 Adams Avenue Thomasville 36784

Jackson Police Department

350 Commerce Street Jackson 36545

