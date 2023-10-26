Advertise With Us
Hire One

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a chance to turn in your unused medications so they can be disposed of safely.
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations.

Locations in Mobile: COSTCO at the McGowin Park Shopping Center

1450 Tingle Circle East Mobile 36606

Mobile Police Department

2460 Government Street Mobile 36606

Walgreens Pharmacy

5705 Cottage Hill Road Mobile 36609

Walgreens Pharmacy 5530

Three Notch Road Mobile 36619

Location in Baldwin County: Homestead Village of Fairhope

924 Plantation Blvd Fairhope 36532

Locations in Clarke County: Thomasville Police Department

137 Adams Avenue Thomasville 36784

Jackson Police Department

350 Commerce Street Jackson 36545

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates alleged social media threats against students
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County