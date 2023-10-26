National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations.
Locations in Mobile: COSTCO at the McGowin Park Shopping Center
1450 Tingle Circle East Mobile 36606
Mobile Police Department
2460 Government Street Mobile 36606
Walgreens Pharmacy
5705 Cottage Hill Road Mobile 36609
Walgreens Pharmacy 5530
Three Notch Road Mobile 36619
Location in Baldwin County: Homestead Village of Fairhope
924 Plantation Blvd Fairhope 36532
Locations in Clarke County: Thomasville Police Department
137 Adams Avenue Thomasville 36784
Jackson Police Department
350 Commerce Street Jackson 36545
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.