PACT Theatre Company presents Musical Theatre Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The PACT Theatre Company is proud to announce Musical Theatre Day! A free musical theatre workshop for any student in 2nd through 12th grade in Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, and Escambia County! The PACT Theatre Company is excited to partner with The Mobile Arts Council to provide each participant with excellent workshops in dance, acting, music, costuming, tech, improv and so much more! Each participant will get a free ticket to the 7 p.m. performance of Disney’s Tarzan: The Musical where they will perform a musical number right before the show begins! Workshops will be divided by age.

Musical Theatre Day!

November 18th, 2pm-4:30pm

Langan Municipal Park

Ready to Register for Musical Theatre Day?

1. Head over to thepactmobile.com

2. Click on the image for Musical Theatre Day

3. Fill out the registration form on that page

