Advertise With Us
Hire One

PACT Theatre Company presents Musical Theatre Day

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The PACT Theatre Company is proud to announce Musical Theatre Day! A free musical theatre workshop for any student in 2nd through 12th grade in Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, and Escambia County! The PACT Theatre Company is excited to partner with The Mobile Arts Council to provide each participant with excellent workshops in dance, acting, music, costuming, tech, improv and so much more! Each participant will get a free ticket to the 7 p.m. performance of Disney’s Tarzan: The Musical where they will perform a musical number right before the show begins! Workshops will be divided by age.

Musical Theatre Day!

November 18th, 2pm-4:30pm

Langan Municipal Park

Ready to Register for Musical Theatre Day?

1. Head over to thepactmobile.com

2. Click on the image for Musical Theatre Day

3. Fill out the registration form on that page

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Get in the holiday spirit with Thriller Nights in Lights
Get into the holiday spirit with the return of Nights in Lights
Recipe: East of the Border Bowl With Vandals Street Kitchen
Vandals Street Kitchen Participating in Vegan Chef Challenge
Recipe: East of the Border Bowl With Vandals Street Kitchen
Bagel Chips, Crab Rangoon Dip and Everything Bagels with Bagel Boy
Bagel Boy on Studio 10
Bagel Chips, Crab Rangoon Dip and Everything Bagels with Bagel Boy