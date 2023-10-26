Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Melissa Cross says her sister Jenny was her hero. As the oldest of six children, she was like a second mom.

“She could walk into a room and light it up. She just had the best smile, “ Cross recalled of her sister.

In July 2022, Jenny started feeling nauseous and thought it was food poisoning. The days went by and the nausea persisted, then her family says she developed fatigue, back pain, and acid reflux. Melissa Cross tells FOX10 News her sister didn’t think for a minute that these vague symptoms could be a heart attack.

“You kind of expect this whole movie moment where you clutch your chest and you’re rushed to the emergency room – that’s what you think is going to happen.”

She was having a heart attack and didn’t even know it. Because heart problems didn’t run in their family, it wasn’t on anyone’s radar. It would be a week, before Jenny’s husband took her to the ER. Even then, doctors looked for gastrointestinal issues first before doing an EKG. But by then, Cross says much of her sisters heart muscle was gone.

“She really, really tried. She was in ICU for six weeks, they actually moved her to rehab because they thought she was going to do better but then her kidneys failed because her heart couldn’t get the oxygen it needed to keep the other vital organs going,” Cross explained.

Jenny’s “silent” heart attack took the family by surprise. If they had known her flu-like symptoms could mean a heart attack, maybe she’d still be here today.

Now they’re walking to raise awareness, so others don’t lose their loved ones to this silent killer. Cross tells FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon, she wants people to know the warning signs.

SMI warning signs

SMI symptoms are often mild and brief. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience one or more of the following:

Discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts several minutes, or goes away and comes back. It can feel like an uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, or pain.

Discomfort in other upper-body areas, such as one or both arms, the back, the neck, the jaw, or the stomach.

Shortness of breath before or during chest discomfort.

Breaking out in a cold sweat, or feeling nauseated or lightheaded.

“Knowing those key factors that aren’t typical to a heart attack like, nausea and vomiting, aches and pains in your neck, jaw, and back...and if they are not going away but getting worse…what could it hurt? You don’t even have to go to the emergency room just go to a doctor and say can I have an EKG?”

Just 6 months after Jenny’s passing, their mother had similar symptoms. In light of what happened to Jenny, their dad rushed their mom to the ER right away. She needed emergency surgery but survived - a bit of comfort to the family who feels her death won’t be without meaning.

“I don’t want her experience to be in vain. We are going to make it worth something.”

Tag: you’re going to see Jenny everywhere at this year’s Heart Walk in Mobile. Her sister ordered more than 100 T-shirts. A reminder and tribute to protect our loved ones from heart disease and remember the ones lost.

Cross has ordered more than 100 t-shirts bearing the image of her beloved sister. She is asking people to join her at the 2023 Mobile Heart Walk. The event is November 4, 2023 at the University of South Alabama. Festivities kick off at 9am and the walk immediately follows.

The American Heart Association is hosting another walk in Baldwin county, November 11, 2023 at OWA Parks and Resorts. Again, it’s an opportunity to help join efforts in the fight against heart disease. FOX10 News will have a team at both walks. You’re invited to join us by clicking the link here.

