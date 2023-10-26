Sunshine and some clouds this afternoon

Advertise With Us
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
(WALA) - Temperatures started off in the lower-60s to begin but will only warm up over the next few hours. By this afternoon, sunshine and some clouds will stick around, and we will be maxing out in the lower-to-mid 80s.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and overnight lows will fall into the upper-50s and the lower-to-mid-60s.

We will start off mostly sunny tomorrow morning, with mostly sunny skies all day. Daytime highs will be warm once again, maxing out in the mid-80s.

We will continue to stay warm over the next few days, staying above average for this time of year. We will also continue to stay dry, with no signs of any drought-busting rain anytime soon. However, cold air is on the way! A cold front is expected to move through on Monday, bringing in very minimal rain chances (20%), but much colder temperatures! Halloween is looking to be chilly, but the main reason will be the breezy winds! Sustained winds 15-20 mph are possible, with wind gusts exceeding 25 mph. This will have it feeling blustery later in the evening. Waking up Wednesday morning (November 1st), temperatures will be in the mid-40s, but due to the breezy winds we will be feeling like the mid-to-upper 30s! Plan ahead for Halloween, have layers and the hot chocolate ready to go!

Tracking the tropics, Tammy is no more. The rest of the tropics is quiet.

Have a great day!

