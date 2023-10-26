TopGolf prepares to open next month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More progress at TopGolf. They’re currently putting the finishing details inside and outside the property, which sits as you enter McGowin Park. We’re told they have hired for all positions and are in the process of training new employees, but are also still accepting applications.

That’s because they will be opening very soon! The wait is almost over. Even though TopGolf officials are still holding the exact “opening date” close to their vest -- they tell FOX 10 News the brand new entertainment golfing venue will definitely be open next month just in time for the busy holiday season.

Practically in our front yard -- FOX 10 News has watched TopGolf develop over the last year. The look and feel of what it will be is definitely a different experience after dark.

“When we drove by we were so excited -- it looks like it’s getting close to opening,” said Megan Harrison.

“It looks great at night time -- it looks really inviting,” said one man.

With the bright lights illuminated -- the two-story building -- complete with 60 all-weather proof bays, restaurant and bar is generating a lot of excitement.

“It’s beautiful! It adds a really nice element to the area and it’s so clean and pristine looking. I hope they keep it that way,” said one woman.

We’re told you don’t even to have a good swing to have a good time. Plus, there’s also a 9-hole mini golf course.

“It’s just having a good time. You just sit there and hit the ball and some days it is more fun and you may have mishaps -- that’s the fun part of it. So you don’t have to be a golf player per say, but just having fun in the environment and spending time with family and friends is a great deal,” said one man.

While landing TopGolf was a hole in one for the Port City -- it’s expected to potentially attract new business to McGowin Park.

“I would like to see some other restaurants come to the area. We love our chains but maybe some other unique restaurants -- something we don’t already have,” said Harrison.

“I’ve taken notice of a lot things happening in Mobile lately... The huge airport going up -- bringing in an international crowd. It’s going to be great -- there’s going to be a lot more to offer -- hopefully a lot of revenue to bring into the city and hopefully more places like that all over the city. It would be great,” said one lady.

We should have a definitive answer on an exact opening date on November 2nd and other details of what to expect.

