The 7th Annual Mobile Witches Ride

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 7th Annual Mobile Witches Ride is happening again on October 29th at 5pm. Witches can still register at the ride start, beginning at 3:30pm at The Blind Mule. Info can be found at https://www.facebook.com/mobilewitchesride. The Mobile Witches Ride is the major fundraiser for Delta Dogs, a local non-profit dedicated to providing free spay/neuter and veterinary care to the pets of people in need.

**Event Details**

Check-in: 3:30pm - 4:45pm

Witches Line-up: 4:45pm - 5:00pm

WITCHES RIDE: 5:00pm SHARP

Black Hat Block Party: 5:00-7:00pm

Children are not allowed to ride, but welcomed along the route to watch and catch candy. Braided River is having a family friendly watch party for easy parking and fun time.

