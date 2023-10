Bagel Boy in Foley features some of their specialty bagels and appetizers on Studio 10.

Watch the video to check out their bagel chips, Crab Rangoon dip, and Lox & Loaded bagels.

Bagel Boy:

515 N McKenzie St, Foley Al, 36535, Foley, AL

205-275-5502

Follow on Facebook

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.