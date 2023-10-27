Advertise With Us
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a candlelight vigil in Robertsdale Thursday night honoring lives lost to violent crimes.

A small group of people came out to remember loved ones from Baldwin County in Honeybee Park.

It was hosted by the Gulf Coast chapter of the Victims of Crimes and Leniency advocacy group. They travel across Alabama helping crime victim’s families.

People in attendance lit candles, prayed, and remembered family members and friends. Some brought pictures and shared sentimental memories.

“When we can gather and look around, and see other people, we don’t feel so alone in what we’ve been going through,” said Cindy Hatcher, who lost loved ones to violent crimes. “When we do the candlelight vigil, it somehow gives us some hope, closure, and peace.”

To learn more about the VOCAL advocacy group, click here.

