Football Friday 10/27/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this weeks football friday, a heavy emphasis on high school football as the playoff picture boils down to this weekend. FOX10′s Emily Cochran joins us to break it down. In college football, a big weekend for the Jags coming off back-to-back 55 point performances. Also, they’ll honor Joey Jones and others in their new football Hall of Fame. Lastly, the see-saw Saints continue their inconsistent season. Joe takes a look.

