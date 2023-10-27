Get into the holiday spirit with the return of Nights in Lights

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you looking to get into the holiday spirit? Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group has you covered, with the return of Nights in Lights!

“Nights In Lights” is making its return to Mobile this year. Located at 7800 Park Blvd in Irvington, AL, just a few minutes from Tillman’s Corner, “Nights In Lights” will be taking over the race track as guests will slowly cruise through in their own vehicles. A visit to the attraction will take viewers through a showcase of over one million lights and holiday displays plus actually drive on the race track itself. Plus, the lights will be synchronized to “dance” to the best holiday classics for both Halloween and Christmas played through each vehicle’s car stereo on a private radio frequency.

Thriller Nights in Lights is open every night from 7 to 10 p.m. through October 31st. Christman Nights in Lights will return on November 17th and run every night from 5:30 PM to 10 PM through January 1st.

This new location allows for a longer viewing experience, with more room for the displays and cars.

Location Details:

Mobile International Speedway

7800 Park Blvd

Irvington, AL 36544

Pricing Details:

Drive-Up Special for 1-2 people: $8 each

Weekday Car Pass (1-8 people): $24 in advance, $30 at the gate

Weekend Car Pass (1-8 people): $29 in advance, $35 at the gate

Large Vehicles (9+ people): $45

Ticket prices do not include taxes & fees

You can find more information, or purchase tickets in advance, by visiting their website.

