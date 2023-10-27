Advertise With Us
Holiday credit card safety and cyber security

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Consumers have been using credit cards more than ever to make purchases, and with the holiday shopping season fast approaching, now is the perfect time for consumers to know the best ways to keep their digital transactions safe.

Here are the facts:

•An overwhelming majority (72%) of consumers used credit cards to make holiday purchases last year.

•With the increased popularity of reward programs, and the continued adoption of digital payments and eCommerce, there’s strong reason to think that trend will grow this season.

•With this continued change from cash, consumers need to adopt new safety habits to protect their digital currency (the same way you’d put cash in a wallet).

Richard Hunt, Chairman of the Electronic Payment Coalition, joined us to share expert insight on how taking simple, easy steps can leave shoppers protected against cyber threats.

Those include:

•Selecting a credit card that offers a secure digital network and limits your liability in the case of theft

•Managing Passwords Safely

•Utilizing Digital Monitoring Tools

