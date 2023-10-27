Ladies of Harley Christmas Market

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Ladies of Harley are hosting a Christmas Market for Dance without limits.

The Christmas Market will be held at Port City Church of Christ.

2901 Hillcrest Rd

Mobile, AL

10:00am to 3:00pm

Saturday October 28th, 2023

Dance Without Limits strives to provide professional dance instruction to all special needs individuals- regardless of their disability. All dancers participate to their maximum potential. Wheelchairs are forgotten, tight muscles are stretched, social skills and confidence are enhanced, and no speech is needed in dance. Each dancer gets their own one on one instruction. Kerrie Benson is the founder of Dance without Limits.

