Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD finds no substantial basis for alleged social media threats against students

(KTTC)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said today it is investigating threats on social media allegedly made to harm students at various locations.

MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier told news outlets the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, we can confirm that at approximately 10:02 a.m., an anonymous call was received regarding a homeschooled student allegedly making threats on social media to harm other students at various locations,” Frazier stated in an email to news media. “Officers are currently investigating the matter, and no one has been arrested.”

Mobile Police said they have found no substantial basis for the alleged social media threats made against students.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet

Latest News

Zaiquis Hughes
Police looking for teen in connection to shooting
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says