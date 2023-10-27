Mobile PD finds no substantial basis for alleged social media threats against students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said today it is investigating threats on social media allegedly made to harm students at various locations.

MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier told news outlets the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, we can confirm that at approximately 10:02 a.m., an anonymous call was received regarding a homeschooled student allegedly making threats on social media to harm other students at various locations,” Frazier stated in an email to news media. “Officers are currently investigating the matter, and no one has been arrested.”

Mobile Police said they have found no substantial basis for the alleged social media threats made against students.

