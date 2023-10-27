Perspectives: Domestic Violence and Bullying Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Bullying Prevention Month. This week on FOX10′s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood talks about his office’s efforts to support domestic violence victims.

Blackwood discusses helping victims navigate through the processes to holding their offenders accountable. He also shares his passion for bullying prevention programs including an initiative to ensure kids are in school everyday in a safe environment.

