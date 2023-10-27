Advertise With Us
Hire One

Perspectives: Domestic Violence and Bullying Awareness Month

We talk with Mobile County's district attorney about an initiative to help stop domestic violence and bullying from happening.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Bullying Prevention Month. This week on FOX10′s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood talks about his office’s efforts to support domestic violence victims.

Blackwood discusses helping victims navigate through the processes to holding their offenders accountable. He also shares his passion for bullying prevention programs including an initiative to ensure kids are in school everyday in a safe environment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

We talk with Mobile County's district attorney about an initiative to help stop domestic...
Perspectives: Preventing domestic violence and bullying
Perspectives: NEST of Mobile
Perspectives: NEST of Mobile
NEST serves the needs of at-risk youth and families in Mobile County.
Perspectives: NEST of Mobile
Perspectives: Nest
Perspectives: NEST of Mobile