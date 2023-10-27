Police looking for teen in connection to shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting at a gas station.

The shooting occurred at a Circle K off of North University Boulevard on Oct 19 and a male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

MPD said they are looking for Zaiquis Hughes, 18, in connection with the shooting and anybody who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at (251) 208-7211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.