Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Unsettling new details about the controversy involving Biloxi police officers dropping off homeless people in Mobile are coming out.

Two agencies are now denying any involvement or partnerships with Biloxi to help homeless individuals.

Biloxi mayor says Mobile city officials are “mistaken” regarding situation involving homeless people

Court documents sent from Biloxi on Thursday show quite the opposite.

According to the documents, Biloxi claimed to partner with both McKemie Place and Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Co-Executive Director of McKemie Place Japonicas Thurman says her agency has never had any contact with anyone from Biloxi.

“It’s very upsetting and it’s disheartening that someone in that position would fabricate such things,” Thurman said.

Last month Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber sent a cease-and-desist letter to Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich, along with a picture of a Biloxi police car in downtown Mobile.

Residents tip city leaders off about Biloxi PD’s homeless dropoffs

At last week’s council meeting in Biloxi, Mayor Gilich and Police Chief John Miller say it was a mutual agreement with local agencies in Mobile, and no one was brought against their will.

“There has never been a busload of people taken to Mobile and dumped out that’s never happened,” Chief Miller said. “We do have an agreement with a couple of shelters there that offer some services that we couldn’t always get here.”

Thurman says there is no partnership...and never has been.

“No ma’am that is not the case,” Thurman said. “We never have partnerships with any agencies that drop off individuals anywhere let alone from another state. That’s not how we operate.”

Director of PR & Development at Waterfront Rescue Mission Mark Isbell also denies any relationship with Biloxi.

“One gentleman contacted a family member that night and they came and picked him up and they immediately went back to Biloxi,” Isbell said. “The question from the city of Mobile is are they still transporting them in? We are unaware of it if they are.”

FOX 10 News also received the consent forms that Mayor Gilich says Biloxi police officers had homeless individuals sign before they were driven to Mobile.

The mayor says less than twenty people were brought between August of last year and now.

There was a discrepancy...the documents show twenty-one forms were actually signed.

Gilich also says only two people were dropped off in Mobile this year.

Another discrepancy was uncovered showing four people were dropped off in 2023.

The consent forms show Biloxi police officers dropped off seventeen homeless people in just one month last year.

