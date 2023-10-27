Advertise With Us
Hire One

Taylor Swift is now a billionaire

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is now a billionaire.

According to a new Bloomberg analysis report, Swift’s total net worth has reached $1.1 billion – an estimate the outlet calls “conservative.”

Bloomberg said Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on just her music and performances alone and not from other business ventures.

Her Eras Tour is set to gross an estimated $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, not including international shows.

Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six studio albums after her former label sold her master recordings.

She has since released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless,” and “1989,” which just released today.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road

Latest News

Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damaged caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Death toll from Hurricane Otis raises to 39, Mexico’s civil defense authorities announce
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
Maine shooting rampage suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot. (Source: CNN,...
Suspect in Maine shooting rampage found dead
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
A complete woolly mammoth skull is going up for auction in Alaska.
Woolly mammoth skull with rare blue tusks to go up for auction