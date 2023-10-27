Woman living minutes from Maine mass shooting recalls terrifying moments

LEWISTON, Maine. (WALA) - One woman in Lewiston, Maine recalled seeing hundreds of paramedics and law enforcement near her house the evening of a mass shooting that left 18 people dead.

Torilla Stepter is originally from Louisiana and has worked as a travel nurse in Lewiston for about a year.

She was out getting her nails done when a chilling notification pops up on her phone. Then, she saw the blue lights.

“I have never seen so many police cars in my life,” said Stepter. “It was so many cars and ambulances, and I was on the phone with my twin sister, and I was like girl, something happening in Maine, in Lewiston, so many are headed this way. There are too many police cars.”

Stepter lives eight minutes from the Just-In-Time bowling alley, which is one of the sites of the mass shooting.

When she tried going home, police directed everyone away, so she had to spend the night in a hotel.

She said she was scared for her life with a mass killer on the loose.

“I didn’t sleep well last night because even though I was in a room and I felt like I was safer, I couldn’t rest because I kept thinking what if he comes?” said Stepter. “I kept looking around to see if he was coming. It was just scary.”

Now, she said a heaviness has blanketed the community, and most people have stayed inside.

She said the best they can do is pray.

“Only thing I can tell people is to pray man, we got to pray,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.