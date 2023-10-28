First & 10 Scoreboard: Week 10
Davidson: 34 vs. Alma Bryant: 19
Theodore: 13 vs. Saraland: 42
Vigor: 6 vs. Gulf Shores: 42
Thomasville: 14 vs. Mobile Christian: 45
Spanish Fort: 42 vs. Murphy: 9
UMS-Wright: 13 vs. Faith Academy: 21
T.R. Miller: 54 vs. St. Michael: 55
Foley: 35 vs. Daphne: 57
Millry: 0 vs. Leroy: 26
Fairhope: 16 vs. Baker: 21
Elberta: 0 vs. B.C. Rain: 30
Baldwin County: 25 vs. St. Paul’s: 44
Bayside Academy: 39 vs. Satsuma: 13
Blount: 24 vs. McGill-Toolen: 42
Choctaw County: 46 vs. J.F. Shields: 0
Citronelle: 20 vs. LeFlore: 0
Cottage Hill: 7 vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen: 54
Excel: 39 vs. W.S. Neal: 46
Francis Marion: 8 vs. Clarke County: 33
Jackson: 45 vs. Wilcox-Central: 0
Monroe County: 28 vs. Flomaton: 41
Orange Beach: 15 vs. Escambia County: 28
Robertsdale: 0 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 56
Southern Choctaw: 46 vs. Fruitdale: 0
Sweet Water: 42 vs. St. Luke’s: 7
Washington County: 27 vs. J.U. Blacksher: 20
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.