First & 10 Scoreboard: Week 10

First & 10 logo
First & 10 logo(FOX10)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Davidson: 34 vs. Alma Bryant: 19

Theodore: 13 vs. Saraland: 42

Vigor: 6 vs. Gulf Shores: 42

Thomasville: 14 vs. Mobile Christian: 45

Spanish Fort: 42 vs. Murphy: 9

UMS-Wright: 13 vs. Faith Academy: 21

T.R. Miller: 54 vs. St. Michael: 55

Foley: 35 vs. Daphne: 57

Millry: 0 vs. Leroy: 26

Fairhope: 16 vs. Baker: 21

Elberta: 0 vs. B.C. Rain: 30

Baldwin County: 25 vs. St. Paul’s: 44

Bayside Academy: 39 vs. Satsuma: 13

Blount: 24 vs. McGill-Toolen: 42

Choctaw County: 46 vs. J.F. Shields: 0

Citronelle: 20 vs. LeFlore: 0

Cottage Hill: 7 vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen: 54

Excel: 39 vs. W.S. Neal: 46

Francis Marion: 8 vs. Clarke County: 33

Jackson: 45 vs. Wilcox-Central: 0

Monroe County: 28 vs. Flomaton: 41

Orange Beach: 15 vs. Escambia County: 28

Robertsdale: 0 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 56

Southern Choctaw: 46 vs. Fruitdale: 0

Sweet Water: 42 vs. St. Luke’s: 7

Washington County: 27 vs. J.U. Blacksher: 20

