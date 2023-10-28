Advertise With Us
Mobile Fire Rescue reports suspect arrested in Dauphin Street fire

Breaking News
Breaking News(Atlanta News First)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire Rescue Department has released a statement regarding an arrest of a suspect in the Dauphin Street fire that happened in September.

The statement reads as follows:

“Mobile Fire-Rescue Department arson investigators and police officers with the Central Precinct of Mobile Police Department arrested Jacci Augustine McGill, aka Henry Jackson McGill, Saturday, October 28, 2023, shortly after midnight and charged the suspect with arson second degree in connection with the commercial building fire at 407 Dauphin Street.

On September 14, a quick response and fast action by Mobile-Fire Rescue Department kept a downtown Mobile fire from spreading to a whole block of connected buildings on Dauphin Street.

Dozens of firefighters and support staff coordinated to aggressively extinguish the blaze and protect adjacent businesses, buildings, and other exposures. In about an hour, when the fire was brought under control, only the building façade remained.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

