Mother rides bike solo to 48 states

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County native is back home for one of the biggest motorcycle rallies in Florida and she caused quite the spectacle Friday afternoon.

Shantell Williams is a mother of 16 children, 10 by birth, and six by love and choice. She ditched the planes, buses and the trains, but has still managed to travel to 48 states.

In 2016, Williams received a Guinness World Record for riding solo on a motorcycle to 48 states contiguous states in 27 days, she’d later complete the trip a second time in 23 days.

Williams said Bessie Stringfield was her motivation.

“I remember being in third grade. I remember looking for a hero that looked like me and didn’t see that,” Williams said. “At age 40 my husband shared with me a photo or Bessie Stringfield and there sparked some of my purpose.”

Her trip began in Florida, and she took pictures along the way.

“Florida to Sandford, Maine, to Milwaukee to Huntsville Alabama Oklahoma City Montana Washington,” Williams said. “I stopped at every state line and took a picture with me and the bike because I had to prove that one, I’m doing this and I’m a little in disbelief myself.”

Williams said she experienced tough times, but remembering those, like Stringfield, who paved the way always kept her moving forward.

“She couldn’t go to any gas station; she couldn’t go to any hotel and so what were my issues i could go to any gas station any hotel and so that motivated me like no other.”

Williams said she was raised in Bay County and being back for Thunder Beach is very special.

“The person that left Florida wasn’t the same person that returned.,” Williams said. I remember it as a kid being huge and now to ride through it after riding the United States or the lower 48, it’s small, but the people are big.”

Shantell is also a business owner. She has a restaurant in Sanford called Shantell’s Cafe.

