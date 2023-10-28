One dead after alleged DUI manslaughter in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 22-year-old man is dead after being partially ejected from his car as it flipped after being struck by a pickup truck. Authorities allege the driver of the truck was under the influence at the time of the crash which happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning along Munson Highway, just north of Lawler Lane.

The pickup truck was turning left when it struck the sedan on the driver side, which was traveling north on Munson Highway, forcing the sedan to flip and leave the road, partially ejecting the driver of the sedan who was announced dead on the scene.

The three passengers in the sedan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested for DUI manslaughter. The crash in under an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.