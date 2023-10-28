Satsuma councilman-citizen squabble over speed bumps escalates to criminal charges, federal lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between a resident of this small city and a councilman escalated into criminal charges and now a federal lawsuit.

And it all started with a speed bump.

About three years ago, residents of the Gilbert Creek Estates subdivision wanted to slow down traffic. The council, including Councilman Bubba Phillips, approved a speed bump on Chelsea Court in front of T.W. Barnes’ home.

Barnes said as he was coming home from church in May last year, he saw someone driving around the speed bump onto his lawn. He said he found out it was Phillips and that the councilman was belligerent when he asked him not to do it. Tensions boiled over at a City Council meeting two days later.

“This is in no way how a city council member should act,” aid Barnes, who is president of the homeowners association.

Phillips interjected: “No way a citizen should come to my house and…”

Barnes cut him off: “I did nothing that anyone else wouldn’t do.”

Phillips said during the council meeting that he drove around the speed bump but stayed on the city’s right of way – not Barnes’ property.

The dustup in this city of 6,805 residents set off a chain of reaction that resulted in the councilman getting a criminal harassment charge filed against Barnes; a “citizens ticket” filed by Barnes against Phillips alleging a traffic violation; and just this week, a federal lawsuit filed by the councilman against his own city and Barnes.

“It’s cost the city a lot of money because he just keeps dragging this out,” Barnes told FOX10 News. “And now a lawsuit with the city.”

Phillips directed FOX10 News to his lawyer, Christine Hernandez, who was traveling out of town Friday and was unavailable to comment. Satsuma Mayor Mark Barlow could not be reached for comment, and City Attorney Jay Minus did not immediate return a phone call.

Barnes’ attorney, Tom Walsh, said Phillips tried shortly after the May 2022 council meeting to get his client arrested on a harassment charge but that the city clerk/magistrate told him it was a conflict of interest for her to sign off on a warrant because the councilman was her boss. He said Phillips did not let it go, though, and that he got a warrant signed after the clerk-magistrate left her job to work for Semmes.

That complaint alleges that Barnes was “very agitated” and accosted Phillips at his home and that the councilman was “annoyed and alarmed” by Barnes’ actions.

Walsh said the police chief told Barnes that officers could not write a ticket for a traffic violation since officers had not witnessed it but that he could write a “citizens ticket.” He did so shortly after the council meeting. According to Phillips’ lawsuit, the municipal judge told him that the ticket for improper lane usage would be dismissed in favor of an amended ticket for reckless driving. But Phillips never receive the new ticket, according to the suit.

It is impossible to know what the final cost to the city will be. But Satsuma already had to pay for a special prosecutor and judge to handle the harassment charge against Barnes. After Phillips testified Thursday, the judge dismissed the charge, before the defense even put on its case.

“According to the testimony yesterday, Bubba said he was scared,” Walsh said. “But that’s nowhere in the complaint.”

The councilman’s lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, seeks $3 million in damages. It accuses Barnes of conspiring with the police chief and city clerk/magistrate to maliciously prosecute the councilman for that alleged traffic violation. The civil complaint alleges that the ticket was “without adequate legal basis or property cause” because police did not witness the event.

The defendants acted “out of malice” and intended “to injure the Plaintiffs and “was done with conscious disregard of the Plaintiff’s right,” the suit alleges.

The suit also accuses city officials of failing to preserve records as directed by a letter in December.

