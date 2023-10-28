Advertise With Us
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore

Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A school board member, a journalist and another person have all been arrested in Escambia County today for revealing grand jury evidence, according to court documents and jail records.

Sherry Digmon, the Escambia County District 6 School Board Member and owner of the Atmore News according to her Facebook page, was arrested along with Donald Fletcher, a reporter at the Atmore News.

The third person arrested was Ashley Fore.

Court documents say Fore is accused of providing grand jury investigation information to the media and Fletcher is accused of printing an article containing grand jury investigation information.

It is unclear what Digmon is accused of, but jail records show she faces the same charges as Fore and Fletcher.

FOX10 is working to gather more information.

