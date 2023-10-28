Advertise With Us
Temperature changes are on the horizon

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dry and warm conditions will persist over the next few days, but significant temperature changes are on the horizon! A powerful cold front is expected to bring cold temperatures to the Gulf Coast next week.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

We anticipate another day of calm weather and warm afternoon temperatures. High pressure will continue to dominate, resulting in the formation of fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. There is no chance of rain today.

There won’t be much change in the weather pattern over the next few days, with mild mornings and warm afternoons prevailing. Some areas may experience patchy fog during the early mornings.

BEACHES:

If you plan to visit the beach during this warm weather, please be aware that there is a moderate risk of rip currents this weekend Remember to pay attention to the beach flags, learn what they mean, and stay safe.

HALLOWEEN:

We anticipate a strong cold front moving through on Monday night, bringing cooler air just in time for Halloween. The day will start off in the 50s with a strong northerly wind, and afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 60s.

In the evening, a brisk northerly wind will continue, making it feel a bit chilly. Temperatures will drop into the 50s after sunset.

TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the potential for tropical development in the Caribbean over the next week or so. Models suggest the formation of a low-pressure system in the coming days. We will continue to monitor this closely, but there are no current tropical threats.

Tammy is still active in the middle of the Atlantic and is expected to dissipate soon.

