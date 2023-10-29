The Bayou Classic Car Show attracts large crowd Saturday

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - While some celebrated Halloween early Saturday, others took a trip to Saraland to participate in an annual car show.

Many gathered in the parking lot of Bayou Baptist Church in Saraland for an annual event known as the Bayou Classic Car Show.

“Like to give God the glory for such a beautiful day that we’ve had today here at this car show.”

The biggest automaker showcased was Chevrolet. There were also some Ford Mustangs, trucks and a coop Jeep Wrangler on display.

Among those who attended was Tommy Underwood, the proud owner of a 1971 Chevrolet Nova.

“I built the car from ground up,” said Underwood. “I built it for the last 10 years and we’ve really enjoyed it. Me and my wife, we go to Cruisin’ the Coast every year with it. All the car shows you can possibly find, we go to ‘em.”

He makes no secret of his love for his car.

“I like Chevrolets but I like ‘em all,” Underwood explained. “If it’s an old car, I like ‘em. What I like about these cars right here is they’re compact cars, they’re fun to drive, you can put 600 horsepower, like I got in it and it’s a hoot, it’ll scare you.”

Another car enthusiast at the event was Underwood’s friend, Jr. Weaver, who owns a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

“This thing’s got a supercharge, big block, NITRUS, procharger – it’s got it all,” said Weaver. “This is the fastest thing on the road – ain’t nobody can beat it.”

He’s owned this beauty for a year and plans to keep it in good condition.

“She treats me right,” said Weaver. “I’m gonna treat her right, give her a nice new shiny paint job.”

