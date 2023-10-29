Man dead after early morning single-car crash in Okaloosa County
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 26-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was ejected from his pickup truck in Okaloosa County.
The single-car crash happened around 1 a.m. on Old River Road.
The man was traveling north when his truck went off the right-side of the road then back onto the road, crossing the centerline.
The driver then over-corrected causing his truck to travel back off the road to the right.
At this point, the truck overturned, ejecting the driver, before coming to a rest on its roof.
Officials say the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
