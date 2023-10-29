Saints rack up their highest point total of the season, defeat Colts, 38-27

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints delivered an offensive explosion to secure a victory over the Colts, 38-27. The win ended the Saints’ losing streak at two games.

The 38 points was the most scored this season by the Black and Gold offense.

Saints rack up their highest point total of the season with 35 points.



Derek Carr threw touchdown passes to Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed. Carr finished the contest completing 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Saints score 14 unanswered points, now ahead of the Colts, 21-17. Rashid Shaheed on this TD reception, my oh my 💨



Taysom Hill scored twice on the ground, and Kamara also had a touchdown run.

The Saints (4-4) host the Bears next Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

