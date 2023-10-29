Significant cooldown expected midweek with blustery Halloween forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The stage is set for a significant cooldown midweek next week after a powerful cold front sweeps across the area on Monday. This will have a big impact on the Halloween forecast, with cool and blustery conditions expected. The first few days of November will feature cold mornings, with a possibility of freezing temperatures in our inland areas on Thursday morning.

In the meantime, our quiet and warm pattern will continue until midday Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Sunday will start with patchy dense fog in some areas. A dense fog advisory has been issued for the western half of the area until 9 a.m. Sunday. If you are heading to early church services, you may want to allow extra time, especially if you will be driving in fog-prone areas.

The fog will dissipate late morning, leading to warm conditions with a few clouds. Highs across the area will range from the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: The change in weather pattern begins on Monday, with a cold front passing through midday. The cool air behind the front will gradually mix in, causing temperatures to decline steadily Monday night.

The day will start off very mild with some patchy fog. Our daytime highs will likely occur in the early afternoon or just before the front passes and the wind shifts out of the north. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s once again. Along the front, there is a possibility of a few clouds and an isolated sprinkle, but no significant showers are expected. In the evening hours, dry and cooler air will slowly move into the area accompanied by a strengthening northerly breeze. Skies will be partly cloudy.

HALLOWEEN: Temperatures will have fallen into the 50s across the area on Tuesday morning, with clouds and a few isolated showers moving in. The amount of cloud cover will determine how much our temperature rises during the day. If the cloud cover remains dense throughout the morning and early afternoon, temperatures may only reach the low 60s. However, if the sun is able to shine, temperatures may warm close to 70 degrees. Either way, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions will be noticeable.

As we reach the evening hours, be prepared for very cool and blustery conditions. Skies will be gradually clearing and any rain showers will likely fade. Around sunset, temperatures will be in the 50s and the wind will be blowing from the north at 15-20 mph with higher gusts. With this in mind, you may need to add an extra layer to your costume!

NOVEMBER 1ST AND BEYOND: Cool temperatures are expected to continue for a while, with the coldest air arriving on Thursday morning. Some areas far inland may experience temperatures below freezing on Thursday morning, and freeze alerts may be issued when the time comes. In the afternoons, temperatures will reach a maximum in the low 60s midweek before rising into the 70s by Friday.

TROPICS: An area of disturbed weather east of the Bahamas may briefly become a depression or storm in the Atlantic before moving away from the U.S. However, the upper-level winds in this area are not currently favorable for significant development. Apart from this, there is no notable activity to track in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.