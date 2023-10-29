Advertise With Us
Zeigler Boulevard North Service Road to temporarily close at Chalet Drive East

Beginning Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, Zeigler Boulevard North Service Road will close at Chalet Drive East for about four weeks.(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday, Oct. 30, the intersection of Zeigler Boulevard North Service Road and Chalet Drive East will close for about four weeks, according to the city of Mobile.

The closure is necessary to complete road construction related to the ongoing Zeigler Boulevard widening project. The closure will not affect traffic on Zeigler Boulevard, city officials said.

While the work is underway, the existing traffic signal at the intersection will be deactivated and put into flash mode during the closure.

Officials said a uniformed law enforcement officer will be used at the intersection of Zeigler Boulevard and Heidi Street to direct school traffic during peak hours in the morning and afternoon.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling near the work zone, especially at night, and keep watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

