Alabama leaders crafting possible solutions to state labor shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama enjoys a record-low unemployment rate, but that may be misleading as more than 50,000 Alabamians are not participating in the workforce despite the fact that 140,000 job openings exist. The Labor Shortage Commission to address the labor shortage met at the state house on Monday to figure out how to get more people back to work.

Commission members want to remove any barrier that prevents people from entering the workforce.

“Only way we can find out what the handicap is of hiring people and getting good employees for the state of Alabama is being able to find out what issues that everybody has,” said Rep. Reed Ingram, chair of the commission.

Ed Castile with the Alabama Department of Commerce says they can bring more jobs to the states, but not as many people are applying for them.

“We may invite 100 people for interviews and 50 show,” said Castile. “And out of that 50, if they survived the interview, then maybe 25 are invited to training, and half of them show up.”

A solution presented during the roundtable was a new service, the Alabama Talent Triad, a jobs website similar to LinkedIn. Users are matched directly to Alabama employers whose jobs range from frontline workers to executives.

This website is not the only solution to the workforce shortage.

“I think that legislation is definitely going to be part of it. But a lot of it is going to be community driven, and education and making sure that we get the kids acclimated to work,” said Ingram.

There was a lot of talk about the need for supportive services including transportation, and health care. Lawmakers can take these issues to come up with bills for the upcoming legislative session.

