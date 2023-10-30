Barrow Fine Furniture: New couches and living room sets
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you getting ready for company this holiday season, or just wanting a fresh look? We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at some new couches and living room sets.
Click on the link to see for yourself. Better yet, head to Barrow’s to check out all they have to offer in person!
For Barow Fine Furniture locations and more information visit:
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.