A big chill for Halloween

A significant cold front is moving through our area this evening. Overnight the winds will pick up sharply out of the north and temperatures will start dropping.

Halloween morning will drop into the low 50s across the area and the winds will be brisk, 15-20 mph out of the north. Temperatures will struggle to get much above the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon and by the time the trick-or-treaters take to the streets the temperatures will be dropping into the lower 50s! With the blustery north wind, it will feel like it’s in the 40s. Make sure to bundle up!

Wednesday morning will start quite chilly, the upper 30s, and the day will be very cool overall with highs only in the upper 50s and it will still be breezy.

Thursday morning will be even chillier, and we could see some frost across the area as temps drop off into the mid-30s.

There will be a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Tropics: There are a couple of areas in the Atlantic and the Caribbean that are being monitored, but neither of these pose a threat to us.

