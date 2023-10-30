Chickasaw Civic Theater presents ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Civic Theater is celebrating its 60th anniversary season. They stopped by Studio10 with details on their latest production Arsenic and Old Lace.
Arsenic and Old Lace (stage play, comedy)
Chickasaw Civic Theater
801 Iroquois Street, Chickasaw, AL 36611
November 3-4 7:30 p.m.
November 5 2:00 p.m.
November 10-11 7:30 p.m.
November 12 2:00 p.m.
For Tickets, visit cctshows.com
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.