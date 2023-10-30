Church holds dedication ceremony for Al Tuggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special dedication ceremony took place Sunday morning at High Point Baptist Church for a former FOX10 News employee.

The late Al Tuggle was remembered for his work in media and especially for his work for his church. The FOX10 News assignment manager was also a great photographer, a great co-worker and a great family man. Those are just some of the reasons he was remembered by the church he loved. Al died almost a year ago and his family is grateful for the continued support from the community and FOX10.

“It was a very good ceremony. To agree with my mom, it’s just beautiful to see the church and you guys at FOX10 and us as a family to come together and appreciate Al, my dad, for what he did and to see what he meant to so many different people. It’s a huge boost of faith and confidence in what he did,” said Al’s son, Jalen Tuggle.

Al’s daughter Emily Tuggle said, " We greatly appreciate everybody surrounding my family and supporting us and keep us in prayer because we’re still missing him, and we got a long ways to go to get past that point.”

The FOX10 News family misses him every day.

