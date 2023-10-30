Cold snap on the way for Halloween

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a week with temps way above average and the drought only getting worse, we have a major cold snap headed our way tonight. It won’t last long, but it will definitely make it chilly for trick or treaters. This will be the last muggy day with a high in the mid to low 80s. The biggest weather issue today will come from morning Fog so drive carefully out there. Winds will ramp up considerably tonight ahead of a strong cold front.

The winds could be gusting around 30mph for tonight, tomorrow, and even Wednesday. Highs will drop to the upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows dropping to the mid to upper 30s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. As for rain chances, we need them but chances for rain will stay pretty low. We have a small chance tonight and into tomorrow as the Front passes by but it won’t be very much. Temps warm back up this weekend.

