Advertise With Us
Hire One

Cold snap on the way for Halloween

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a week with temps way above average and the drought only getting worse, we have a major cold snap headed our way tonight. It won’t last long, but it will definitely make it chilly for trick or treaters. This will be the last muggy day with a high in the mid to low 80s. The biggest weather issue today will come from morning Fog so drive carefully out there. Winds will ramp up considerably tonight ahead of a strong cold front.

The winds could be gusting around 30mph for tonight, tomorrow, and even Wednesday. Highs will drop to the upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows dropping to the mid to upper 30s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. As for rain chances, we need them but chances for rain will stay pretty low. We have a small chance tonight and into tomorrow as the Front passes by but it won’t be very much. Temps warm back up this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Cold snap on the way for Halloween
Cold snap on the way for Halloween
Significant cooldown expected midweek with blustery Halloween forecast
FOX 10 News at 7:00 AM - clipped version
Weather Outlook
Temperature changes are on the horizon
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday October 28, 2023