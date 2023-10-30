‘First Saturday’ at Perdido Vineyards

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get a jump start on holiday shopping and enjoy some great wine and music at Perdido Vineyards First Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local duet Homewind and their German Shepherd, Remo, will entertain guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while local vendors, including Mary Kay, Papparazzi and Kim’s Cruncy Creations, will have some great Christmas gift ideas.

Perdido Vineyards is Baldwin County’s hidden gem, nestled among the trees at 22100 County Road 47 in Perdido. While the winery offers delicious Muscadine wine, it also offers 100 percent Muscadine fruit juice, rum and rhum Agricole, gourmet vinegars and pepper sauces, pickled products and much more.

Visit Perdido Vineyards and learn the history behind the first winery in Alabama after Prohibition and the oldest operating winery in the state. Try some juice, wine and rum, and see the original bottling line from 1979!

Perdido Vineyards is a venue for group tastings, parties and more. For more information, visit the website, www.perdidovineyards.com, check out the Facebook page, or call 251-937-9463.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.