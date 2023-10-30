Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘First Saturday’ at Perdido Vineyards

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get a jump start on holiday shopping and enjoy some great wine and music at Perdido Vineyards First Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local duet Homewind and their German Shepherd, Remo, will entertain guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while local vendors, including Mary Kay, Papparazzi and Kim’s Cruncy Creations, will have some great Christmas gift ideas.

Perdido Vineyards is Baldwin County’s hidden gem, nestled among the trees at 22100 County Road 47 in Perdido. While the winery offers delicious Muscadine wine, it also offers 100 percent Muscadine fruit juice, rum and rhum Agricole, gourmet vinegars and pepper sauces, pickled products and much more.

Visit Perdido Vineyards and learn the history behind the first winery in Alabama after Prohibition and the oldest operating winery in the state. Try some juice, wine and rum, and see the original bottling line from 1979!

Perdido Vineyards is a venue for group tastings, parties and more. For more information, visit the website, www.perdidovineyards.com, check out the Facebook page, or call 251-937-9463.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms

Latest News

Rhythm & Canvas event at Foo Foo Fest
Rhythm & Canvas event at Foo Foo Fest
Chickasaw Civic Theater presents ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Chickasaw Civic Theater presents ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Spartan Ridge Luxury Apartments
Spartan Ridge Luxury Apartments
Christmas light prep with Surfside Services
Surfside Services