Gulf Shores students help install native plants around Romar Beach parking lot

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - 45 Students in Gulf Shores did their part Monday to protect the community around them. They installed thousands of native plants to vegetate the parking lot at the Romar Beach access.

“Today we’re planting sea oats and other sea plants to help the sea dunes grow and help our environment stay structurally in place and it feels amazing to be out here with my fellow students because it’s really just it’s amazing feeling to help the environment grow,” Ryland McLean said.

Not only did students install the native plants, but they also participated in educational discussions about the plants and state park maintenance.

Getting that hands-on experience of putting the plants in the ground is invaluable because then they take ownership of that environment and the dune system, and they learn a lot,” Dune Doctors owner Frédérique Beroset said.

The plants will help protect the lot by limiting how much wind-blown sand accumulates throughout the paved areas of the parking lot.

Sand can erode asphalt and strip away paint lines when driven on or moved around.

And for students who’ve already done this before, they already know what this means for the area.

“A little bit more meaningful just being chosen this time and just being able to help out,” Parker Oglespy said.

But for the others, they were in for a treat.

“Sometimes they’ll say things like this is a lot of hard work and then they have a new appreciation for protecting the dunes,” Natural Resource Planner for Gulf State Park Kelly Reetz said.

This will help prepare these students to mentor others for upcoming dune restoration projects next year in Gulf Shores and in Orange Beach.

