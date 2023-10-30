Highway 43 shut down in Clarke County due to metal strips on roadway; numerous flat tires reported

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A section of Highway 43 in Clarke County in both directions has been shut down this morning after more than 30 vehicles suffered flat tires due to metal strips in the roadway.

An official with Clarke County Emergency Management told FOX10 News of the emergency road closure of Highway 43 from Walker Springs Road in Jackson to Allen Road in Grove Hill. North and south travel lanes are closed.

The EMA’s Roy Waite said large strips of metal are in the road, so much so that they can not be swept up quickly, so they need to shut this stretch of roadway down for the time being

Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are currently on the scene

Traffic is being rerouted at Highway 43 to Walker Springs Road in Jackson to Allen Walker Road, then Allen Road back to Highway 43 -- and the same route reversed going south.

