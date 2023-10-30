Advertise With Us
Hundreds of witches trade broomsticks for bicycles in annual Witches Ride fundraiser

It’s all to support Mobile’s four-legged friends.
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re two days out from Halloween, but the festivities have already begun. If you were in Downtown Mobile on Sunday, you might’ve noticed hundreds of spooky witches on bikes.

Every year, hundreds of locals dressed as witches hop on a 3-mile bike ride in Downtown Mobile. It’s all to support Mobile’s four-legged friends.

“We’ve got hundreds and hundreds of witches descending on downtown right now. We’re here to support Delta Dogs,” said Jennifer Greene, co-director of Delta Dogs. “We provide free veterinary care and spay and neuter to the pets of people in need in Mobile. A lot of times, we find that people that are elderly, homeless, just in a bad spot need help with their pets and we’re here to help them.”

Many folks erred on the side of dressing as an evil witch, but others made it their own.

Regardless of which side you chose, all agreed this day was unforgettable.

“It’s awesome to come together, have a good time and have it all be for a great cause,” said one.

“Great cause, great ride, great fun, great weather, dress up like a witch...why not” added another.

Some spend weeks planning and building the perfect costume. The bicycles get a makeover, too. Many are hand-decorated with extraordinary detail

Most of the witches are avid Mardi Gras revelers, and they never refuse a good time.

“Mobile’s tagline is ‘born to celebrate’ and that’s what we’re doing no matter what holiday it is, we’re celebrating. It’s a great city,” said one

The Witches Ride ended with a block party.

