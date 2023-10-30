Lawyer compares defendant in cold case murder trial to wrongfully accused ‘Mockingbird’ character

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jurors deliberating in a cold case murder trial asked the judge a question Monday that took him and the lawyers by surprise.

Why, the jurors asked in a written query, did the state not put defendant Alvin Ray Allen on the witness stand and ask him where he was on the night of the murder in September 1980?

After conferring with the prosecution and the defense, Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told jurors that defendants under the U.S. Constitutional cannot be compelled to testify that they should attach no significance to Allen’s decision not to.

It was the latest twist in a case that already has included accusations of improper argument and one mistrial. Police arrested Allen, 65, after a standoff at his home in 2019. His first trial in 2020 – the last jury trial before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Mobile Government Plaza – ended in a mistrial when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Closing arguments in the retrial were contentious. Three different times, Brooks sent jurors out of the courtroom during closing arguments so he could hear objections from the lawyers about what could and could not be said during those arguments.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley compared his client to the wrongfully accused fictional character in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He said he had anxiety over whether he was up to the standard set by the fictional attorney, Atticus Finch. But he said the key difference is that this jury is different than the one in the book.

“You’re going to be fair and just, and you’re going to follow the rules,” he said.

Prosecutor Ashley Rich fired back at that analogy.

“This is not ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ladies and gentlemen,” she said during her summation. “And these are not the times of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ We have DNA. They didn’t have DNA in 1980.”

Rich argued that if police were looking to pin Williams’ death on Allen because he is black, they would have arrested him shortly after the crime. Instead, he wasn’t even a suspect for a decade, she pointed out.

Originally, investigators could determine on the blood type from fluids found on the victim’s jeans. But with later technology, they matched it to Allen’s DNA.

“He forced Sandy to have sex with him at knifepoint, and then he murdered her,” Rich said during closing arguments.

Closing arguments came after nearly a week of testimony about the violent death of Williams, a 19-year-old neighbor of Allen’s whose body has been left on a dead-end street in Mobile’s Toulminville neighborhood.

That murder, Rich said, was particularly brutal.

“Sandy Williams did a horrific, painful death. … She was stabbed mover 15 times,” she said.

Knizley argued that Allen and Williams had a consensual sexual relationship – a relationship that the attorney maintained the victim hide from friends and family because of the racial taboos of the time.

“I can’t have mamma and my family knowing I’m talking to a black man,” he said, imagining the victim’s thought process. “If you talk to him, you might find out we have a relationship that’s a little different than what you think.”

Knizley also suggested that race also explained why his client resisted giving DNA and fingerprint samples, and why he did not contact police years later when living in Huntsville when he learned investigators wanted to talk to him.

Knizley pointed to an incident that occurred a year or two before Williams’ death in which Mobile police put a noose around a black man in an effort to get a confession out of him. A year after the slaying, he told jurors, the Ku Klux Klan lynched a black teenager in Mobile.

“These were some of the real-life experiences black people went through,” he said.

The jury will resume deliberations Tuesday. Unlike many murder trials, where jurors have the option to convict on less-serious related offenses, jurors in this case have just two choices – guilty or not guilty of murder.

