Man found dead in Colorado amusement park was heavily armed, wearing armor and had explosives, officials say

FILE - Pictured is the entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found dead at the amusement park carrying multiple guns and a large amount of ammunition and explosives.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - A man found dead in a Colorado amusement park was carrying enough weaponry, ammunition and explosives to cause a “devastating” attack, according to law enforcement.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the body was found before the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park opened Saturday.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The man, only identified as a 22-year-old from Carbondale, was heavily armed with a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun and multiple magazines for both, as well as improvised explosive devices.

The sheriff’s spokesperson stated he was dressed in black “tactical clothing” with patches that made it look like he was associated with law enforcement.

Officials said they believe the man entered after the park was empty, and they did not state how he died.

Deputies also said they discovered explosives in a vehicle believed to belong to the man. The Grand Junction bomb squad responded and rendered the devices safe.

“Our investigation has so far indicated that nobody in the public was at risk; it would appear that the suspect’s actions were limited to the property of the Glenwood Caverns,” the sheriff’s office stated.

No other information was made available on a possible motive.

