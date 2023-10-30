Advertise With Us
Meetings set to discuss proposed zoning in Mobile’s recently-annexed areas

City of Mobile logo
City of Mobile logo(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is hosting two community meetings this week to discuss a proposed zoning map for recently annexed areas in west Mobile.

The meetings are designed to help inform newly annexed residents about the zoning process and to get feedback from the community about a proposed zoning map that will be considered for adoption next month.

Click here to get a look at the proposed zoning maps.

The first meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, Oct. 30., at Creekwood Church of Christ, 1901 Schillinger Road S.

The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the John Archer Agricultural Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N.

