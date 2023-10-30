Mobile PD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by unknown vehicle on Butler Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 61-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle on Butler Street over the weekend, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said that at about 8:14 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Butler Street. They discovered Franklin Ridgeway lying in the roadway.

Ridgeway was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries. Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that he was walking south on Butler Street when an unknown vehicle struck him and left the scene.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

