Advertise With Us
Hire One

Teen sought in connection with gas station shooting surrenders at Mobile jail

Zaiquis Hughes
Zaiquis Hughes(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen who was sought in connection with a shooting at a gas station earlier this month has turned himself in at Mobile County Metro Jail, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said that on Sunday Zauquis Hughes surrendered. Jail records show he is being held on first-degree assault and other charges.

The shooting occurred at a Circle K off of North University Boulevard on Oct 19. A a male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms

Latest News

Mobile PD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by unknown vehicle on Butler Street
Prichard water board objects to ‘overly broad’ proposal to put receiver in charge
Prichard water board objects to ‘overly broad’ proposal to put receiver in charge
One arrest was made, and charges are pending.
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
The Prichard Water & Sewer Board has objected to a proposal by Synovus Bank to appoint a...
Prichard water board objects to ‘overly broad’ proposal to put receiver in charge