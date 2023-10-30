Teen sought in connection with gas station shooting surrenders at Mobile jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen who was sought in connection with a shooting at a gas station earlier this month has turned himself in at Mobile County Metro Jail, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said that on Sunday Zauquis Hughes surrendered. Jail records show he is being held on first-degree assault and other charges.

The shooting occurred at a Circle K off of North University Boulevard on Oct 19. A a male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

