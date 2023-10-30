Mobile police seeking armed man who robbed Dollar General store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a person they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a Dollar General store Sunday.

Police responded to the store at 7519 Theodore Dawes Road around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. According to authorities, a man had walked into the store armed with a gun and demanded money from the register. The man ran away before police could get there.

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

