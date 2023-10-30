Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile police seeking armed man who robbed Dollar General store

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a person they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a Dollar General store Sunday.

Police responded to the store at 7519 Theodore Dawes Road around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. According to authorities, a man had walked into the store armed with a gun and demanded money from the register. The man ran away before police could get there.

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road

Latest News

The first meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, Oct. 30., at Creekwood Church of Christ, 1901...
Meetings set to discuss proposed zoning in Mobile’s recently-annexed areas
The victim was identified as a 61-year-old
Mobile PD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by unknown vehicle on Butler Street
The first meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, Oct. 30., at Creekwood Church of Christ, 1901...
Meetings set to discuss proposed zoning in Mobile’s recently-annexed areas
Not only did students install the native plants, but they also participated in educational...
Gulf Shores students help install native plants around Romar Beach parking lot