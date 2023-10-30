Rhythm & Canvas event at Foo Foo Fest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foo Foo Fest is a 12-day celebration of culturally creative happenings, events, and moments under one banner, attracting visitors to beautiful Pensacola, Fla., Nov. 2 – 13, 2023. Foo Foo Fest is big fun, with events of high artistic and cultural caliber, delivered with a hefty dose of Southern sophistication. In 2023, the Foo Foo Fest will celebrate 10 Years of providing high-quality and engaging events and content for cultural tourists and locals alike. Foo Foo Fest looks forward to the opportunity to welcome new and returning festival attendees to its 10th annual beloved arts and culture event and to showing continued support for the Pensacola community.

Rhythm & Canvas presented by Pensacola State College

As part of a collaboration between the Visual Arts Department and the Performing Arts Department at Pensacola State College, “Rhythm and Canvas” will feature artwork and performances of New Orleans-based artists. Scott Andresen, an Assistant Professor at Louisiana State University School of Art, will be exhibiting work in the Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, as well as presenting an Artist Lecture about his work and its sources of inspiration. As a collage and mixed media artist, Andresen explores the themes of repair and the joining of the unlikely. Providing insight into the creative process, Andresen’s work hovers between two-dimensional abstraction and physical representation. The free admission exhibit is open from 7:30 am until 4:30 pm Monday – Friday for the duration of Foo Foo (Nov. 2-13).

Adonis Rose is a Grammy-winning artist, composer, educator, musician, and producer from New Orleans. He has over fifty records to his credit and for over two decades has performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Terence Blanchard, Marcus Roberts, Nicholas Payton, Eric Benet, Harry Connick, Jr., Wynton Marsalis, and Dee Dee Bridgewater. He has performed on some of the most renowned stages in the world, such as Carnegie Hall, Olympia in Paris, Birdland, Apollo Theater, Newport Jazz Festival, and Jazz at Lincoln Center. He has served as an Artist in Residence at the University of Texas and founded the Fort Worth Jazz Orchestra. The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra are Grammy Award winners as well. Adonis Rose has made a name for himself not only with his sheer musical talent but is also well known in his work using music to promote social justice in the United States. Adonis Rose and The New Orleans Orchestra have a wide following, particularly in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. It will attract many of the same kinds of audience members as the New Orleans Jazz Festival. The two performances will attract a diverse audience, particularly those who are interested in jazz and/or the music of Prince, as well as numerous others from throughout the region. It is, after all, Prince done by master musicians with a New Orleans flavor. There will be two opportunities to catch the performance taking place on Wednesday, November 8th with the first show beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the second beginning at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $11, senior and Non-PSC Student tickets are $9, and admission is free for PSC students.

