Seminole firefighter given NARCAN after suspected fentanyl exposure while on call

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WALA) - A routine medical call turned into anything but for a volunteer firefighter in Baldwin County over the weekend. The Assistant Fire Chief for the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department had to be administered NARCAN after suffering from an apparent fentanyl exposure, Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Things were quiet and locked down the Monday after at Seminole Fire Rescue, which is an all-volunteer agency. Fire Chief, Kenny Ping was at his shop nearby, working on some equipment, but what happened Saturday is still fresh on his mind. They got a call for a man down inside a residence on Highway 90 and while on the way there, dispatch changed the call to one in cardiac arrest. When rescue crews arrived, they realized their subject seemed to be having a reaction to drugs and administered NARCAN. Ping said his daughter, Julie, who is also his Assistant Fire Chief was treating the man.

Seminole volunteer firefighter given dose of NARCAN to counteract suspected fentanyl exposure (Hal Scheurich)

“I advised her to give him another shot of NARCAN, which about thirty seconds later, he sits up real quick and of course, every…his whole orah is in that trailer,” Ping said. “Well, my daughter gets infected with it.”

Ping said the patient was loaded in the ambulance and taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, Julie began to show signs of being exposed to fentanyl. She was having trouble standing and by the time they got back to the firehouse, a crash unit was called, and she also had to be given a shot of NARCAN. She was checked out and is doing fine. Ping said it was a scary situation and he learned something from the incident.

“I’ve been doing this since 1976 and just when I say I’ve seen it all, something else to come. I learned one thing,” Ping said. “You find somebody down in a small, little old camper trailer with no air coming in, you get them outside where that fentanyl and then, if it’s fentanyl or whatever, then it can be vented in the air.”

Fortunate for all involved, everyone is okay. Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies also respond to assist in the medical call and also believe it to be a case of fentanyl exposure. There are no criminal charges pending.

